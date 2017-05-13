One man charged, two others wanted in jewelry store holdup, abduction: police

Police have arrested one man, and two others are wanted in connection with a holdup at a jewelry store that left two victims injured.

Toronto police said on Feb. 3, a jewelry store was robbed in the Queen Street West and Dufferin Street area.

One of the victims locked up the shop and was walking to his vehicle in a back alley when he was accosted by three men with a handgun.

The victim was robbed of his personal property and was pistol-whipped several times in his face and head before the men forced him into his vehicle.

A passerby who witnessed the scene allegedly attempted to intervene. He was then also assaulted and robbed and forced into the first victim’s vehicle by the men.

The men held both victims captive as they drove around in the vehicle, attempting to gain information from the first victim.

The men then returned to the store and attempted to gain access but were unsuccessful.

During that time, the victims were able to free themselves from the vehicle and contacted the police.

The first victim was treated for a fractured nose while the second victim got numerous stitches to his face.

Police were able to identify two of the three suspects.

Luther Monroe, 33, of Toronto, was arrested May 9 and charged with nine offences, including two counts of forcible confinement.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Tuesday.

Terry McKnight, 23, of Toronto, is wanted, police have released a photograph of him from 2013.

The third suspect is still unknown and police are searching for information to help identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).