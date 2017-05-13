Wheelchair tournament raises over $40K for Lasalle’s Action Centre

Saturday was game day for players taking part in the eighth annual President’s Cup Wheelchair Basketball Tournament.

The tournament was held at Lower Canada College in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, and featured eight corporate teams vying for bragging rights to the cup.

READ MORE: Lasalle’s Action Centre has become second home to its members

This year’s event was deemed a huge success, with over $40,000 raised for the Action Centre.

The centre, located in Lasalle, is Montreal’s only bilingual day centre for adults with multiple disabilities.

Saturday’s event is the centre’s most important fundraiser of the year.

It allows the group to continue providing computer workshops and a slew of other health and well-being activities to its patrons.

WATCH BELOW: ‘This is my family’: Montreal’s Action Centre

Team Global entered the tournament as defending champions but winning honours went to Robinson Sheppard Shapiro.

But for Team Global coach, Travis Todd, the day was about much more than winning.

“Global News is such a proud supporter of the Action Centre and its members,” he said. “Today’s event raises not only money but awareness. Playing basketball in a wheelchair is literally a hands-on experience of everyday challenges for people in wheelchairs.”