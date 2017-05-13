Search warrant executed at edible cannabis processing warehouse, one man charged: police

Police have charged one man and issued a warrant for another, after a search warrant was executed in connection with a drug investigation.

Toronto police said the 33 Division Street Violence Task Force searched a building Wednesday in the McNicoll Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue area.

Police allege officers seized large quantities of marijuana and cannabis resin in what appeared to be a processing warehouse for edible cannabis products.

Officers also stopped a vehicle in the Denison Street and Woodbine Avenue area, and found a large quantity of finished edible cannabis products inside.

The products included canned soda drinks, cannabis-infused dried tea leaf and pure cannabis resin.

Jonathan Hlibka, 41, of Toronto was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule II substance for trafficking, and one count of unlawfully producing a Schedule II substance.

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Friday.

Police have issued a warrant for Jason Teed, 28, of Toronto, who is wanted on the same charges.