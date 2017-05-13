Crime
May 13, 2017 1:09 pm
Updated: May 13, 2017 1:11 pm

Search warrant executed at edible cannabis processing warehouse, one man charged: police

By Web Writer  Global News

Edible cannabis products seized after a search warrant was executed. Toronto Police/Handouts.

Toronto Police/Handouts
A A

Police have charged one man and issued a warrant for another, after a search warrant was executed in connection with a drug investigation.

Toronto police said the 33 Division Street Violence Task Force searched a building Wednesday in the McNicoll Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue area.

Police allege officers seized large quantities of marijuana and cannabis resin in what appeared to be a processing warehouse for edible cannabis products.

Officers also stopped a vehicle in the Denison Street and Woodbine Avenue area, and found a large quantity of finished edible cannabis products inside.

The products included canned soda drinks, cannabis-infused dried tea leaf and pure cannabis resin.

Jonathan Hlibka, 41, of Toronto was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule II substance for trafficking, and one count of unlawfully producing a Schedule II substance.

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Friday.

Police have issued a warrant for Jason Teed, 28, of Toronto, who is wanted on the same charges.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Edible Cannabis
Marijuana
Search Warrant
Toronto Drug Arrest
Toronto Drug Investigation
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News