Mayhem surrounding BC Place as thousands left outside U2 concert

If you’re stuck in line outside BC Place for tonight’s U2 concert, you might soon realize the show will start with or without you.

Thousands of people were stuck outside the arena Friday evening, trying to get into the stadium before U2 hit the stage for the kickoff of their 2017 Joshua Tree tour.

Twitter came alive around 6:30 p.m. with concertgoers complaining to BC Place that they were stuck in a line they can’t get out of, calling the event’s organization “horrendous.”

One entrance for an entire stadium show? Wtf BC place 7:15 and the lines wrapped around the building #bcplace #U2TheJoshuaTree2017 — Jon Decker (@jondecker) May 13, 2017

Some commented on a new credit card system the stadium and Ticketmaster has implemented in which customers who bought credit card entry tickets had to present their card at the gates in order to gain entry. It is a new system designed to prevent scalping.

Guests with general admission tickets had only one gate to enter the stadium while guests with seated tickets had only four gates.

With opening act Mumford & Sons set to walk on the stage at 7:30 p.m., thousands outside were quickly realizing they’d miss the first performance.

.@bcplace @U2 @MumfordAndSons and you started playing with the whole floor section still waiting outside?!?!?! This is a disgusting event — joell whitson (@whiskeywhits) May 13, 2017

Nothing like hearing music from what I assume is the opening band for a #U2 concert from outside because @bcplace failed at entry mgmt — Trevor Foster (@DarthFos) May 13, 2017

@bcplace bc place is like 10% full for the Mumford and sons. Great job on organising security! pic.twitter.com/iCiRDoTlh1 — Jonathan (@lojdvancouver) May 13, 2017

Other fans were already calling for refunds on social media.

Global News reporter Samantha Falk was still outside BC Place waiting to get inside just five minutes before Mumford & Sons began playing.

According to Falk, the entire area surrounding the stadium was flooded with people and lines that had barely inched in over 30 minutes.

“I’m pissed,” one man in line told Falk. “It’s totally frustrating. Let us in. Seriously.”

“It could have been better planned,” another concertgoer said. “Even though they said on the website to get there at 5:30 p.m., Vancouverites do not show up early. It makes sense to be prepared and assume that everybody will show up between 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m. – that’s the way it should be.”

Other people say construction at the stadium is causing confusion on how to access certain gates.

BC Place has stayed mum online, only saying “we are working to make the process as efficient as possible” in a tweet.