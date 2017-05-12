Pair charged in connection to multiple lottery ticket thefts: Halifax police

Halifax police have arrested a man and woman they say stole lottery tickets and then proceeded to cash them in.

Police say they made the arrests after the pair stole tickets from a convenience store on Tuesday and left in a taxi, which was located the next day.

They say they found lotto tickets the accused had tried to hide in the cab and that their investigation later linked the pair to 11 other lottery ticket thefts.

Thirty-four-year-old Dwayne Kenneth Wright of Dartmouth and 23-year-old Hayley Anne Margaret Johnson of Halifax each face numerous charges of theft, fraud and possession of property obtained by crime along with dozens of counts of breach of probation.