Saskatoon weather outlook: rain returns for Mother’s Day weekend

Upper ridge breaks down and allows cool, wet weather to spill in for Mother’s Day weekend!

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

Mostly cloudy skies overnight kept conditions quite mild in Saskatoon with temperatures only falling back to 7 degrees to start the day.

We warmed up into the mid-teens by late morning under mostly cloudy skies as east-southeasterly winds picked up to sustained speeds around 40 km/h with gusts over 50 km/h.

Band of rain between Saskatoon & Prince Albert that extends west to Lloydminster, where it is raining. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/H1nZEkptWo — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 12, 2017

We've made it into the mid-teens over this noon hour in Saskatoon, already at 21 degrees in Leader! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/nrvliPschm — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 12, 2017

Winds will continue to strengthen this afternoon to gusts upwards of 60 km/h or so as we climb up to a daytime high in the high teens in the clouds.

Tonight

Tonight an upper trough breaks down the ridge that brought in the warmer air this week, bringing in a chance of showers overnight as we cool down to around 7 degrees once again.

Winds will be pretty strong tonight, at sustained speeds of 40 to 50 km/h with gusts upwards of 60 to 70 km/h at times before easing back a bit by morning.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy skies are expected to dominate most of Saturday with a chance of showers especially later on in the day as a system slides by south of the region, but winds should ease a bit during the day.

Temperatures will make an attempt at reaching the high teens, but may only get up as warm as 17 degrees for an afternoon high.

Mother’s Day Sunday

A wet Mother’s Day can be expected in Saskatoon as a low pressure system swings through, bringing in 10 to 20 millimetres of rain to the region, switching over to wet snow further north in the La Ronge region.

Our daytime high will slide back into the low teens with winds a bit breezy during the day as well.

Weekend Outlook

That system that brought in the rain for Mother’s Day with push north on Monday, so it looks like we may get a sunnier start to the day before clouds build in later on with a chance of showers.

Rain is then expected to move back in on what is likely to be a cloudy, dreary Tuesday before we sit under mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers into the middle to end of the week.

Daytime highs through the period are expected to sit in the mid-teens with temperatures potentially pushing a bit warmer on Monday.

This Your Saskatchewan photo of eleven goslings tucked under their mother’s wing was taken in Saskatoon by Helen Anderson:

