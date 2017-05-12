Weather
May 12, 2017 2:29 pm
Updated: May 12, 2017 3:27 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: rain returns for Mother’s Day weekend

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Upper ridge breaks down and allows cool, rainy weather to spill into Saskatoon's forecast for Mother’s Day weekend.

Mild Friday

Strong winds Friday night

Rainy Mother's Day

Cooler next week

Upper ridge breaks down and allows cool, wet weather to spill in for Mother’s Day weekend!

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

Mostly cloudy skies overnight kept conditions quite mild in Saskatoon with temperatures only falling back to 7 degrees to start the day.

We warmed up into the mid-teens by late morning under mostly cloudy skies as east-southeasterly winds picked up to sustained speeds around 40 km/h with gusts over 50 km/h.

Winds will continue to strengthen this afternoon to gusts upwards of 60 km/h or so as we climb up to a daytime high in the high teens in the clouds.

Tonight

Tonight an upper trough breaks down the ridge that brought in the warmer air this week, bringing in a chance of showers overnight as we cool down to around 7 degrees once again.

Winds will be pretty strong tonight, at sustained speeds of 40 to 50 km/h with gusts upwards of 60 to 70 km/h at times before easing back a bit by morning.

Wind gusts in excess of 60 to 70 km/h is possible in Saskatoon into the early morning hours on Saturday.

SkyTracker Weather

Saturday

Mostly cloudy skies are expected to dominate most of Saturday with a chance of showers especially later on in the day as a system slides by south of the region, but winds should ease a bit during the day.

Temperatures will make an attempt at reaching the high teens, but may only get up as warm as 17 degrees for an afternoon high.

Mother’s Day Sunday

A wet Mother’s Day can be expected in Saskatoon as a low pressure system swings through, bringing in 10 to 20 millimetres of rain to the region, switching over to wet snow further north in the La Ronge region.

Heaviest rain is expected in the Saskatoon area Mother\’s Day morning.

SkyTracker Weather

Our daytime high will slide back into the low teens with winds a bit breezy during the day as well.

Rain moves into the Saskatoon area for Mother\’s Day.

SkyTracker Weather

Weekend Outlook

That system that brought in the rain for Mother’s Day with push north on Monday, so it looks like we may get a sunnier start to the day before clouds build in later on with a chance of showers.

Rain is then expected to move back in on what is likely to be a cloudy, dreary Tuesday before we sit under mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers into the middle to end of the week.

Daytime highs through the period are expected to sit in the mid-teens with temperatures potentially pushing a bit warmer on Monday.

Here is your Saskatoon SkyTracker 7-Day Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

This Your Saskatchewan photo of eleven goslings tucked under their mother’s wing was taken in Saskatoon by Helen Anderson:

