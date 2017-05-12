Money
May 12, 2017 12:54 pm

Tariffs on Canada’s softwood lumber ‘baseless’, Morneau tells U.S. at G7 meeting

By Staff The Associated Press

Finance Minister Bill Morneau is in Italy for a G7 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors meeting, where he took the opportunity to discuss softwood lumber with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

EPA/CIRO FUSCO
A A

Finance Minister Bill Morneau rejected U.S. duties on softwood lumber as “baseless” in a meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

READ MORE: Trump brushes aside Trudeau trade penalty threats over softwood lumber

A Canadian ministry statement says Morneau and Mnuchin engaged in a “productive discussion” and that Canada committed to working out a durable solution of the issue. It said Morneau emphasized that trade between the two countries was balanced and supported middle-class jobs.

Morneau and Mnuchin met on the sidelines of the Group of Seven finance ministers’ meeting in Bari, Italy. Trade is not formally on the agenda but that doesn’t prevent ministers from taking the matter up in one-on-one meetings.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he would consider retaliating against U.S. coal imports. Mnuchin tweeted only that he enjoyed his discussion with Morneau.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Bill Morneau
Canada softwood lumber
Canada-US Trade
Softwood lumber
softwood lumber agreement
Softwood Lumber Dispute
Softwood Lumber Tariffs
Steven Mnuchin
Trade

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News