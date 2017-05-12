Tariffs on Canada’s softwood lumber ‘baseless’, Morneau tells U.S. at G7 meeting

Finance Minister Bill Morneau rejected U.S. duties on softwood lumber as “baseless” in a meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

A Canadian ministry statement says Morneau and Mnuchin engaged in a “productive discussion” and that Canada committed to working out a durable solution of the issue. It said Morneau emphasized that trade between the two countries was balanced and supported middle-class jobs.

Morneau and Mnuchin met on the sidelines of the Group of Seven finance ministers’ meeting in Bari, Italy. Trade is not formally on the agenda but that doesn’t prevent ministers from taking the matter up in one-on-one meetings.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he would consider retaliating against U.S. coal imports. Mnuchin tweeted only that he enjoyed his discussion with Morneau.