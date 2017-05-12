Man seriously injured after being struck by a van in Saskatoon

A man is recovering in hospital after he was hit by a van.

Saskatoon police said it happened on Thursday at around 11:15 p.m. in a parking lot in the 2600-block of Lorne Street.

The man suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the van has been charged with aggravated assault and for failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

He is scheduled to appear Friday morning in Saskatoon provincial court.