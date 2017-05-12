Driver charged in death of London Free Press carrier to enter plea

The man charged in the death of a London Free Press carrier is expected to enter a plea when he returns to a London courtroom Friday.

Jinghao Zhou, 23, is facing a charge of impaired driving causing death in relation to a tragic crash, just north of London, one month before Christmas last year.

The head-on collision on Richmond Street near Sunningdale Road on Nov. 24, 2016, claimed the life of 60-year-old Gloria Chivers. Chivers was a longtime carrier for the newspaper, who was out doing rural deliveries early that morning when her vehicle was struck by Zhou’s SUV.

Zhou has been in custody since Nov. 26, 2016.

The Chinese national is also facing charges for using a fake passport to get into the country. He originally came to Canada on a student visa, but never completed his studies. He has been in the country on a work visa ever since.

Zhou’s lawyer, Jim Dean, says his client is due in court at 10 a.m. Friday.