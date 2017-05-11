Deadly collision in Abbotsford claims life of one man

One man is dead following a collision between a car and a truck in Abbotsford on Thursday morning.

Abbotsford police were called to the area of Olund and Harris roads around 11:20 a.m. and found the three occupants of the GMC pickup truck, which was pulling a trailer, uninjured. However, the lone occupant of the other vehicle, a Honda Civic, was trapped inside the car and seriously injured.

Police said despite efforts by emergency crews, the man died at the scene before being taken to hospital.

The cause of the accident has not been determined.

Abbotford police and collision experts will continue to investigate the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Abbotsford police.