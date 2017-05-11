Pipeline project safe regardless of BC election results: federal government

The federal government is assuring Albertans a new pipeline project will still move forward, regardless of the political situation in British Columbia.

A minority government was declared Tuesday in the B.C. provincial election, with the balance of power currently with the NDP and Green Party, who both ran on platforms that opposed the Trans Mountain expansion project.

The federal minister of natural resources, Jim Carr, was in Calgary Thursday for a clean technology announcement and was asked about the future of projects like the Trans Mountain expansion.

“I’m reinforcing that with you right now. When we know the final results of the British Columbia election, we will be very interested in sitting down with the representatives from the government to talk about a whole range of issues.”

Carr was clear that specific project, the Trans Mountain expansion, has been approved at a federal level and said it will still move forward.

“The federal approvals of that project are in place, after having gone through rigorous environmental and other reviews.

“The government of Canada has not changed its support of that project.”

A few recounts have been ordered and absentee ballots have still not been included in the results from Tuesday night.