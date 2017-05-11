Sask. Justice Ministry releases interim Domestic Violence Death Review report

Forty-eight domestic homicides will help shape Saskatchewan’s ongoing work in revising existing domestic violence legislation.

The Ministry of Justice released their interim Domestic Violence Death Review report Thursday morning.

The report provides aggregate data gathered from the 48 domestic homicides and nine domestic violence related homicides that took place between 2005 and 2014.

“This report provides us with needed insight into this issue, and I’m very happy to see continued progress on this important issue,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Gordon Wyant said in a statement.

“This report, combined with the work being done by the Domestic Violence Death Review Panel, will provide important information for determining the province’s response to domestic violence.”

The interim report found three key factors:

• the majority of the victims were female, and the majority of the perpetrators male;

• over one third of the victims were under the age of 21;

• nearly two thirds of victims were attacked in their own home.

The Domestic Violence Death Review Panel is currently conducting an in-depth review of six domestic violence homicide cases. Once that work is done, the panel will make recommendations for provincial responses to domestic violence and future of the review process.

That report is expected in the fall.

This comes after legislation was passed that allows people fleeing domestic violence the ability to break a lease without penalty. The Justice Ministry is also looking into the possibility of paid and unpaid days off for people dealing with the fallout of these relationships.

In 2017-18, roughly $18 million will be provided to community-based organizations across Saskatchewan to deliver interpersonal violence and domestic abuse support services, prevention programming and victims services.