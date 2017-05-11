Sentencing for Red Deer couple charged with human trafficking at hotel

Sentencing begins Thursday for a Red Deer, Alta. couple who in 2015 were charged with human trafficking, in connection with the alleged abuse of eight temporary foreign workers at a central Alberta hotel.

The alleged victims were employed at an Econo Lodge in Red Deer County’s Gasoline Alley.

Varinder Sidhu and Ravinder Sidhu, who goes by the name Ruby, were each charged with three offences in the alleged forced labour situation. The charges were:

Organizing the coming into Canada of one or more persons by means of abduction, fraud, deception or use or threat of force or coercion

Employing a foreign national in a capacity in which the foreign national is not authorized to be employed

Counselling, inducing, aiding or abetting or attempting to counsel, aid or abet any person to directly or indirectly misrepresent or withhold material facts relating to a relevant matter that induces or could induce an error in the administration of this Act is guilty of an offence

The charges were the result of a 10-month joint investigation between the RCMP and Alberta Employment Standards, a division of the province’s Jobs, Skills, Training and Labour ministry.

A spokesperson with Jobs, Skills, Training and Labour said the employer had been ordered to pay seven employees more than $83,000 in earnings determined to be owing to them, plus more than $8,000 in order of officer fees. After charged were laid, he said Econo Lodge Inns and Suites submitted payment of $91,621.83.

