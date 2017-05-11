Crime
May 11, 2017 12:33 pm

Sentencing for Red Deer couple charged with human trafficking at hotel

By Online Journalist  Global News

An Econo Lodge on Gasoline Alley in Red Deer County. April 17, 2015.

Kendra Slugoski, Global News
Sentencing begins Thursday for a Red Deer, Alta. couple who in 2015 were charged with human trafficking, in connection with the alleged abuse of eight temporary foreign workers at a central Alberta hotel.

The alleged victims were employed at an Econo Lodge in Red Deer County’s Gasoline Alley.

READ MORE: Red Deer couple charged with human trafficking at central Alberta hotel

Varinder Sidhu and Ravinder Sidhu, who goes by the name Ruby, were each charged with three offences in the alleged forced labour situation. The charges were:

  • Organizing the coming into Canada of one or more persons by means of abduction, fraud, deception or use or threat of force or coercion
  • Employing a foreign national in a capacity in which the foreign national is not authorized to be employed
  • Counselling, inducing, aiding or abetting or attempting to counsel, aid or abet any person to directly or indirectly misrepresent or withhold material facts relating to a relevant matter that induces or could induce an error in the administration of this Act is guilty of an offence

READ MORE: 25% of Canada’s human trafficking victims are minors: Statistics Canada

The charges were the result of a 10-month joint investigation between the RCMP and  Alberta Employment Standards, a division of the province’s Jobs, Skills, Training and Labour ministry.

Police have charged two men with human trafficking in connection to the alleged abuse of eight temporary foreign workers at an Econo Lodge on Gasoline Alley in Red Deer. April 17, 2015.

Credit: Google Streetview

A spokesperson with Jobs, Skills, Training and Labour said the employer had been ordered to pay seven employees more than $83,000 in earnings determined to be owing to them, plus more than $8,000 in order of officer fees. After charged were laid, he said Econo Lodge Inns and Suites submitted payment of $91,621.83.

READ MORE: 2 men charged in human trafficking investigation spurred by Alberta victim 

More to come…

