Alberta organization says it has a plan to end sexual violence

An Alberta association will announce a plan Thursday morning it says could help put an end to sexual violence in the province.

The Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services (AASAS) said its plan is the first of its kind in the province and Western Canada.

The Sexual Violence Action Plan has been developed and will be led by front line service providers, the association said.

It’s designed to be a blueprint for multi-disciplinary service providers and policy makers to help them address the problem of sexual violence in Alberta.

Earlier this week, Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley announced she will look to introduce a new, standardized response for police officers investigating sexual assault offences.

The Sexual Violence Police Advisory Committee is currently working to develop a set of guidelines to present to Ganley.

“We’d really like to see some consistency across the province, and that’s what the group is recommending is that we have sort of a consistent standard – just so we can ensure that survivors are being treated appropriately when they come through the system,” Ganley said.

Ganley said victims should all be treated with the same support and respect, no matter where they live in Alberta or which police force they encounter.

The province is also debuting a sexual assault resource card that police officers across the province will be directed to hand out to victims.

One side of it lists phone numbers and websites for community support organizations.

The AASAS is listed on the card. AASAS staff are specifically trained in sexual assaults.

