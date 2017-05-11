Candace Derksen murder retrial: closing arguments begin

Closing arguments will be heard in court Thursday in the trial of the man accused of killing 13-year-old Candace Derksen.

Mark Grant was found guilty of second-degree murder in 2011, but appealed the verdict and was granted a new trial.

Derksen went missing while walking home from school on Nov. 30, 1984.

Her body was found in a storage shed near an Elmwood home six weeks after she disappeared. Her hands and feet were bound with twine and she was left to freeze to death.

Forensic investigators extracted DNA from that twine, which was sent to a lab for retesting in 2007.

DNA evidence was a crucial piece in Grant being charged with Derksen’s murder in 2007. Two years later Grant was convicted by a jury but the verdict was overturned after a lengthy appeal process.

Grant’s judge-only retrial began Jan. 16, 2017.

Closing arguments are scheduled to take all of Thursday and Friday. The judge will then decide on the verdict. It’s not known when that verdict willbe ready.