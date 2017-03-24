Judge to rule today on DNA evidence admissibility in Candace Derksen murder trial

WINNIPEG — A Manitoba judge is expected to make a decision Friday afternoon on whether or not DNA evidence connecting Mark Grant to the murder of Candace Derksen will be admissible in his retrial.

The decision wasn’t expected to be made until May 11 but was moved up.

READ MORE: DNA expert slams testing process connecting accused killer to murder of Candace Derksen

Last month, defence lawyer Saul Simmonds filed a delay motion to have Grant’s case stayed. Simmonds argued the DNA tests, conducted on the rope which bound Derksen’s hands together, was flawed.

Simmonds has asked the judge to either throw out the DNA evidence or stay proceedings and end the retrial.

Grant is accused of second-degree murder in the death of the 13-year-old girl.

Derksen went missing in November 1984. Her body was found frozen to death in a storage shed in January of 1985, seven weeks after she went missing.

DNA played a key role in Grant’s 2007 arrest and the 2011 murder conviction. A forensic specialist told the jury at his first trial there was a one-in-50-million chance DNA found on the twine could belong to anyone except Grant.

Two years later, the Manitoba Court of Appeal overturned the conviction and granted a retrial in the case after ruling evidence about a possible “third-party suspect” was withheld from jurors during the first trial.

READ MORE: Timeline of the 33 year long Candace Derksen case

During the first day of Grant’s retrial, former Winnipeg police officers were questioned on whether they may have inadvertently contaminated the crime scene.

The DNA evidence that connected Grant to the twine used to bind the girl’s wrists and ankles has been repeatedly criticized by experts hired by the defence to review lab work from Thunder Bay-based Molecular World.

Dr. Frederick Bieber, a Harvard professor who specializes in DNA, testified during the retrial.

“There are so many problems in this case file that relate to the DNA testing performed that I would consider the results fatally flawed,” he testified.

Bieber told the court he found so many different problems with how Thunder Bay lab Molecular World handled the case file that in his opinion the whole report and its conclusions had been undermined.

“It’s among the most egregious departures from proper lab practice that I think I’ve ever seen,” said Bieber.

The judge is expected to make a ruling on the DNA evidence admissibility at 1 p.m.