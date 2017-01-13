Appeal
January 13, 2017 5:50 pm
Updated: January 13, 2017 5:56 pm

Timeline of the 33 year long Candace Derksen case

Riley_Martin By Online Producer  Global News

Candace Derksen, 13, disappeared on her way home from school on Nov. 30, 1984.

Global News / File
A A

WINNIPEG — Candace Derksen disappeared in 1984 on her way home from school. She was found weeks later bound with twine and frozen to death in a supply shed near her home.

Mark Edward Grant was convicted in 2011 of killing the 13-year-old teen. The conviction was overturned by the Manitoba Court of Appeal in 2013 and that ruling was upheld by the Supreme Court of Canada two years later.

READ MORE: Candace Derksen’s family preparing for murder retrial more than 32 years after her death

WATCH: Global News coverage of Candace Derksen case

Grant will stand trial for the murder of Candace Derksen for the second time on Monday, this time without a jury.

Here’s a timeline of the decades long case of Candace Derksen’s murder:

candace-derksen-timeline-2

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Appeal
Candace Derksen
First Degree Murder
Manitoba Court
Manitoba Court of Appeal
Mark Edward Grant
Mark Grant
Murder
Retrial
Second Degree Murder
Supreme Court Of Canada

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News