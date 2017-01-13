Timeline of the 33 year long Candace Derksen case

WINNIPEG — Candace Derksen disappeared in 1984 on her way home from school. She was found weeks later bound with twine and frozen to death in a supply shed near her home.

Mark Edward Grant was convicted in 2011 of killing the 13-year-old teen. The conviction was overturned by the Manitoba Court of Appeal in 2013 and that ruling was upheld by the Supreme Court of Canada two years later.

Grant will stand trial for the murder of Candace Derksen for the second time on Monday, this time without a jury.

Here’s a timeline of the decades long case of Candace Derksen’s murder: