City of Hamilton, post-secondary institutions team up on research partnership

The launch of CityLab is closer to reality.

The City of Hamilton has signed agreements with McMaster University, Mohawk College and Redeemer University College to launch the innovation space, starting in the fall.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger notes that the learning hub, after renovations, will be located at the former Canadian Football Hall of Fame building which sits next to Hamilton City Hall.

The concept emerged two years ago, when representatives of the City of Hamilton and McMaster University visited CityStudio Vancouver.

Eisenberger adds that the three-year pilot project is “a great re-purposing of a currently underutilized building” that will allow students from Hamilton’s post-secondary institutions to “help us in our decision-making process.”

The mayor predicts the city will be exposed to new ideas that support strategic priorities, while students gain a connection to the city and employment opportunities after graduation.

The city is contributing a little more than $100,000 to the million-dollar partnership over three years, as well as “in kind” costs such as use of the building.