Ground beef, tenderized meats sold in Ontario recalled due to possible E. coli

Various meat products including ground beef, veal, and pork sold in dozens of supermarkets across Ontario are being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said the advisory was triggered by a recall of fresh veal from Newmarket Meat Packers Limited.

Consumers are being told not to consume the meat products that were sold at 27 supermarket locations in Ontario. So far there have been no reports of any illnesses.

The government agency said people should contact their retailer directly if they are unsure the recalled products have been affected.

The CFIA said it is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The meat products being recalled include the best before dates ranging from March 24 to April 16.

The meats were sold at Coppa’s Fresh Markets, Foodland locations in Toronto, Galati Market Fresh in North York, Garden Foods in Bolton, Michael-Angelo’s Market Place Inc. in Mississauga and Aurora, The Apple Market in Mississauga, Masellis Supermarket in Toronto, Ghadir Meat Market in Scarborough, International Supermarket in Toronto, Diana Grocery in Toronto, Highland Farms in Scarborough, Marcelleria Atlas deli in Toronto and Greco’s Fresh Markets in Richmond Hill.

Anyone who has purchased the meat in question should either throw them out or have them returned to the store.

You can check the full list of meat product recalls, including corresponding UPC numbers, and supermarket locations here.