Maple Leaf Foods recalls breaded chicken products over bacteria fears

Maple Leaf Foods is recalling various breaded chicken products over concerns they may contain a toxin produced by Staphylococcus bacteria.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), products affected by the recall were sold in Ontario and Quebec. The health agency is warning consumers should not consume the following products:

• Maple Lead brand Chicken Breast Strips sold in 840 gram packaging with best-before date April 20, 2018.

• Sufra Halal Chicken Burgers sold in 828 gram packaging with a best before date of Jan. 20, 2015.

• Mina Halal Chicken Burgers sold in 828 gram packaging with a product code of 7118.

The CFIA said the recall is part of a food safety investigation which may lead to more products to be recalled. The health agency noted no illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming the affected products.

The CFIA is asking those who have purchased the recalled products to toss the chicken out or return the product to the place of purchase.

According to the CFIA, food contaminated with Staphylococcus toxin may not look or smell spoiled. The toxin produced by the bacteria is not easily killed off at typical cooking temperatures, according to the CFIA.

Typical symptoms of Staphylococcus poisoning may include nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramping and fever.

“In severe cases of illness, headache, muscle cramping and changes in blood pressure and pulse rate may occur,” the CFIA said in the recall notice.