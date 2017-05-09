Quebec floods: High tides in Mauricie

Home and cottage owners in the eastern region of La Mauricie are also struggling with unprecedented flooding along Lac St. Pierre where high tides continue to pummel the area with water.

Resident Nathalie Menard explained that her backyard is completely underwater.

“We just have a little space on the balcony,” she said. “This has been the situation for four weeks.”

According to numbers from the Surete du Quebec Tuesday afternoon, 820 homes have been evacuated in 40 communities in this region. Homeowners on the shores of Lac St. Pierre are used to some spring flooding, but “never this high and never for this long,” Menard said.

In Yamachiche, about 50 properties have been braced, not for rising water, but for potentially destructive waves that could cause homes and cottages to cave in on themselves.

The army has been called into help. On Tuesday, they loaded sandbags onto a makeshift raft and delivered them to temporary dikes to help strengthen them.

Army deploys a makeshift raft to deliver sandbags to vulnerable homes pic.twitter.com/mZfuVBF4tb — Raquel Fletcher (@RaquelGlobal) May 9, 2017

“The worst is the waves,” said 22-year-old Yamachiche resident Denis Villemure. “If we didn’t have the waves, we’d be okay.”

Menard said she fears the worst is yet to come. “The house, the garage, the yard, all our flowers,” she said, fearing what would be lost. After the floods will come an enormous cleanup.