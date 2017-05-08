Quebec floods: Politicians head to their ridings

Quebec politicians are foregoing question period at the National Assembly so they can head to their ridings to help residents affected by the floods.

READ MORE: IN PHOTOS: Flooding ravages municipalities across Quebec

The decision was made early Monday afternoon to suspend work at the National Assembly given the crisis situation in over 100 Quebec municipalities. It’s unprecedented that the National Assembly won’t sit, but all political parties agreed.

The premier was on-site all day Monday, touring areas affected by flooding and speaking with citizens. He will be in Gatineau on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the leader of the opposition is in Montreal, helping with sandbagging.

“The most important thing now is not to let the people who are being flooded be alone. A great number of municipal elected officials are in the field with a great number of volunteers. I think the place of members of the assembly are with their electors, with their citizens,” said Parti Quebecois Leader, Jean-François Lisée.

READ MORE: Search underway for man, toddler swept away in Gaspé’s Sainte-Anne River

The National Assembly will sit on Wednesday and Thursday — the schedule could be modified to make up for the missed day.