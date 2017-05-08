Quebec floods: Île Bizard residents forced out of homes

The situation in Ile Bizard is still dire as the number of evacuations increased this weekend to a total of about 160 residents.

One of the hardest hit areas is the trailer park near montée Wilson, where 90 people were evacuated.

At its deepest, the water in their community is at 46 inches.

The river is slowly swallowing the road, and is now taking over homes.

Shirley Bergeron lives in one of the homes with her 87-year-old mother, who recently broke her hip.

“She was carried out by the firemen,” Bergeron said.

On Monday morning, she went back to get some necessities they left behind after they were evacuated this weekend.

Although water levels won’t likely reach the interior of her mother’s home, it’s been a stressful situation for the family.

“She’s lived through it a bit before but never this bad obviously,” Bergeron said.

“She was pretty shocked to see it come this far — it never had come to her place before.”

Ile Bizard’s borough mayor says he’s hopeful water levels have stopped rising.

“We expect that by Wednesday it’s gonna go up [water levels] and beginning Wednesday, it should lower down,” Normand Marinacci said.

Quebec’s Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux will hold an information session at 7:30 p.m. for flood victims.

It’ll take place at the Community Centre on 490, montée de l’Église in L’Île-Bizard.

Coiteux will be speaking about compensation programs for flood victims.