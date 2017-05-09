Winnipeg Sports

May 9, 2017 5:05 pm

Winnipeg Blue Bombers release Justin Cole

By Sports Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Justin Cole (93) celebrates his sack on Hamilton Tiger-Cats' quarterback Jeremiah Masoli (8) during the first half of CFL action in Winnipeg Wednesday, August 3, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
WINNIPEG — With just a couple of weeks to go until training camp the Winnipeg Blue Bombers trimmed their roster by one player on Tuesday.

The Bombers announced they’ve released defensive lineman Justin Cole.

Cole, 29, spent parts of two seasons with the club, lining up at defensive end. He joined the team in 2015 and appeared in five games where he recorded three defensive tackles and two sacks. Last season he took on a bigger role and had 15 defensive tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception in 11 games.

Cole also spent time on the Saskatchewan Roughriders practice roster in 2014.

The move leaves the Bombers with five defensive ends still on their roster including Jamaal Westerman, Tristan Okpalaugo, Trent Corney, Shayon Green, and Jackson Jeffcoat.

The Bombers open rookie camp on May 24 with main camp to begin on May 28.

