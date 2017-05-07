Winnipeg Blue Bombers have ‘Faith’ taking Ekakitie first overall in CFL Draft

WINNIPEG – Eight months after he was traded quarterback Drew Willy is still paying dividends for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Bombers used the first overall pick in the CFL Draft they acquired from the Toronto Argonauts to select defensive tackle Faith Ekakitie. Immediately after making the selection the Bombers announced he had already signed a three year contract with the club.

Ekakitie, 24, played four seasons for the University of Iowa Hawkeyes. He amassed 54 tackles for the Hawkeyes but 39 of them came in his senior season to garner the Hawkeyes’ Finish Strong Award in December. He stands at six foot three and tips the scales at 290 pounds.

“Faith Ekakitie is the player that, quite honestly, we had our eyes on for some time now,” said Winnipeg General Manager Kyle Walters in a statement. “He’s athletic, physical inside, and has the character which we covet in this organization. We’re very pleased to call Faith’s name first overall in 2017.”

The Brampton native was the fifth ranked prospect in the final CFL Scouting Bureau rankings, but he jumped nine places since September when he was ranked as the 14th best prospect. While a number of other prospects are headed to NFL camps, Ekakitie is expected to be available for Bombers training camp.

The Bombers will hope he can contribute immediately after the departure of defensive tackle Keith Shologan. The club will probably look to use Ekakitie in a rotation with fellow Canadian defensive tackle Jake Thomas.

It’s the first time the Bombers had the top pick in the CFL Draft since 2011 when they selected linebacker Henoc Muamba first overall.

The Bombers also own the sixth overall selection and have a total of seven picks in the eight round draft.

