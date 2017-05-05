Winnipeg Blue Bombers have ‘very good idea’ who they’ll pick first overall

WINNIPEG — Life at the top is certainly less stressful for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

“The thing for us this year is that we don’t have to wait,” Bombers general manager Kyle Walters said. “We don’t have to go through the gamesmanship of speculating of what other teams are going to do.”

RELATED: Who’s number 2? Blue Bombers battle for backup QB set to begin

In fact, Walters is feeling so relaxed, he’s already been in talks with the potential top pick.

“We’ve certainly put feelers out there asking if they’ll be coming to training camp and if they’re aware of the financial structure of contracts,” Walters said.

The signature on the deal could be that of Faith Ekakitie. Several signs point to the Bombers taking the Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle first overall.

“He’s played very good competition,” Walters said. “He’s been in the trenches in the Big Ten. He’s a mature kid. He’s a very good prospect.”

RELATED: Father, son from California become massive Winnipeg Blue Bombers fans

The Bombers head into the draft with seven picks including a pair in the opening round. Along with number one, they’ll also choose sixth – a selection the team is open to trading.

“I something comes up on draft day, then we’ll listen,” Walters said. “I’ve got a pretty clear idea in mind what it’s going to take to get that pick.”