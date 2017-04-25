Who’s number 2? Blue Bombers battle for backup QB set to begin

WINNIPEG — Barring an injury Matt Nichols will enter the season as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers starting quarterback. But after Nichols the Bombers’ QB depth chart gets murky. There’ll be three other QB’s at this week’s mini-camp including Dominique Davis and Dan LeFevour as the battle for the backup job begins to ramp up.

“Coach Lapo (Paul LaPolice) always tell us, he doesn’t define the depth chart, we do,” said Davis. “So I’m just going to go in here to camp and compete and do the best I can and hopefully earn that number two spot.”

Davis, 27, started the Bombers final game in the 2015 season. He’s also been used on QB sneaks in short yardage situations, but for the most part he’s held the clipboard as the third stringer in his two seasons in the blue and gold. Davis re-signed in January with the intention of coming in and winning the backup job.

“This is one place I knew I could keep growing as a quarterback,” Davis said. “I’m familiar with the offence, and this system and this city. I feel like the fans like me a lot and I just want to keep continue to grow.”

To grow into the backup Davis will have to beat out a more experienced pivot in LeFevour. The 30-year-old LeFevour has already made stops with three different CFL teams including the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Montreal Alouettes and the Toronto Argonauts. As a veteran LeFevour knows it’s way too early to fret over where he fits into the depth chart.

“What’s that going to do?” asked LeFevour. “I mean what’s that going to do for me to think about that stuff ? I don’t even know if they’ve told anyone. I think it’s clear Matt is number one and from there I don’t know.”

“Anyone’s goal is to start. If you asked anyone they’d be silly not to say they want to play. Otherwise why are you playing professional sports ? Go play intramurals or rec league or something.”

While the competition is only beginning, it seems there’s already a mutual respect between the two quarterbacks, which should make for a healthy competition.

“He’s another veteran in this league who’s proven himself and another guy I can learn from,” said Davis.

“I think he’s a good guy.” LeFevour said. “You guys tell me different if he’s not, but it seems like we’ll get along really well.”

And they’ll be spending a lot of time in the meeting rooms together starting with mini-camp on Wednesday.