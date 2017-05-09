Quebec floods: Montreal-area school closures for Wednesday, May 10

While flood waters are slowly receding, school boards in Montreal are still closing their buildings for Wednesday, May 10.

Commission Scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys (CSMB)

Saint-Gérard Elementary School in Pierrefonds-Roxboro will be closed.

Bois-de-Liesse, Jacques-Bizard, and Murielle-Dumont elementary schools will remain open with crossing guards, but will not have school bus services.

The rest of the schools in the CSMB will be open with school bus transportation, but the board warns that delays are expected.

Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB)

School closures have not yet been announced, but the graduation ceremony for Sources Adult and Career Centre scheduled for May 10 at 6 p.m. has been cancelled.

A new date is yet to be determined.

More information to come…