New Mosaic Stadium set to host Valencia CF and New York Cosmos

Regina is getting set to host Saskatchewan’s first ever international soccer friendly this summer.

It was announced on Tuesday that the New York Cosmos will host Valencia CF at the new Mosaic Stadium on July 22.

“It is great to bring this international event to Regina,” said John Graham, president of On Ice, who has been staging NHL exhibition games in Saskatchewan over the past 10 years.

“When our partner Mark Taylor of PSC Limited reached out to us regarding the opportunity to stage an international match, our first calls were to the Government of Saskatchewan and the City of Regina because we knew the new world-class stadium would be the perfect location for this exciting event.”

Regina’s Mayor Michael Fougere is looking forward to the event coming to the Queen City.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have this event coming to Regina,” Fougere said.

“This is further confirmation that our iconic new stadium is a world-class venue. This is just one example of the myriad of ways this multi-purpose facility will be put to good use in the decades to come.”

With the soccer community growing in Regina over the last several years both teams are very excited to play at the new stadium.

“It’s a great privilege to play in the first soccer match in beautiful new Mosaic Stadium,” Erik Stover, NY Cosmos COO, said.

“It’s a world-class venue and we’re looking forward to the challenge of playing a world-class club like Valencia CF.”

Tickets for the event go on sale May 12 and prices range from $22 to $66.