Missing woman Joanne Rayne Laurin found by family: Prince Albert police

Prince Albert police are no longer trying to locate Joanne Rayne Laurin.

Prince Albert police say Joanne Rayne Laurin, who had been reported missing, has been found.

Laurin, 25, was last seen by family on April 22 at a home in northern Saskatchewan city.

Police officials said Laurin was located by her family on May 19 in Prince Albert.

