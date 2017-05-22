Missing woman Joanne Rayne Laurin found by family: Prince Albert police
Prince Albert police say Joanne Rayne Laurin, who had been reported missing, has been found.
Laurin, 25, was last seen by family on April 22 at a home in northern Saskatchewan city.
Police officials said Laurin was located by her family on May 19 in Prince Albert.
