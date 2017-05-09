Edmonton sports

More
Features
May 9, 2017 1:51 pm

Edmonton Oilers Game 7 watch party tickets sell out in less than 2 minutes

By Kirby Bourne 630 CHED

Rogers Place hosts "Orange Crush Road Game Watch Party" Sunday, April 16, 2017.

Global News
A A

Once again, tickets for the Edmonton Oilers Orange Crush watch party sold out in record time.

Game 7 tickets went on sale on Tuesday at 11 a.m. and all 18,000 seats were sold in less than two minutes.

READ MORE: Oilers watch party sells out in 30 minutes; people re-selling $5 charity tickets for profit

Story continues below

This sellout is the fourth of the playoffs and marks the 100,000th ticket sold for watch parties at Rogers Place.

Net proceeds from the tickets sales will support the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

READ MORE: StubHub pulls down all Edmonton Oilers watch party tickets; will not benefit from charity event

There are still opportunities to watch the Edmonton Oilers take on the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.

The Molson Canadian Hockey House and Ford Hall will both be broadcasting the game. Access to both is on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees in the Molson Canadian Hockey House must be 18 or older, doors open at 5 p.m.

There is no seating available in either venue.

The Edmonton Oilers are back in Anaheim for Game 7 on Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

Watch below: Edmonton Oilers gear up for Game 7 against the Anaheim Ducks 

© 2017 630 CHED, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
anaheim ducks
Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton Oilers watch party
Edmonton sports
Game 7
NHL Playoffs
Rogers Place
Rogers Place watch party

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News