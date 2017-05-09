Edmonton Oilers Game 7 watch party tickets sell out in less than 2 minutes

Once again, tickets for the Edmonton Oilers Orange Crush watch party sold out in record time.

Game 7 tickets went on sale on Tuesday at 11 a.m. and all 18,000 seats were sold in less than two minutes.

This sellout is the fourth of the playoffs and marks the 100,000th ticket sold for watch parties at Rogers Place.

Net proceeds from the tickets sales will support the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

There are still opportunities to watch the Edmonton Oilers take on the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.

The Molson Canadian Hockey House and Ford Hall will both be broadcasting the game. Access to both is on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees in the Molson Canadian Hockey House must be 18 or older, doors open at 5 p.m.

There is no seating available in either venue.

The Edmonton Oilers are back in Anaheim for Game 7 on Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

