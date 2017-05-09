Justin Bieber in India: Country rolling out the red carpet (and more) for Canadian singer

Justin Bieber is set to touch down in India on Tuesday for the latest stop on his Purpose World Tour and they are pulling out all the stops for the singer.

For Bieber’s arrival, India has invested $4 million for his first concert there on Wednesday. According to Arjun Jain, promoter for the show and managing director of White Fox India, the concert is a historic moment for the country.

“We haven’t cut corners on this show,” Jain said. “In terms of ticketed events, this is the biggest show not only for my company but in the history of India.”

On Monday it was reported that at least 80 per cent of tickets for the concert have been sold. It’s an incredible success, as the venue, the D.Y. Patil stadium, holds 60,000 people. Prices for tickets to the Bieber concert ranged from $60 to $1,000.

“Everything he’s wanted we’ve made it available, except for a few things that weren’t available for which we got substitutes,” Jain said. They want to make the Love Yourself singer’s trip to India memorable.

“We’ve arranged sightseeing and a Maharaja sit-down dinner with different flavours of India because he loves Indian food. We wanted to host a couple of parties for him at celebrities’ houses and have got offers to host him there,” Jain revealed.

Bieber, 23, will also have an abundance of security while there. “Over 500 police personnel and 25 officers would be deployed for security,” Hemant Nagrale, the Navi Mumbai police commissioner said. The concert organizers have hired private security for the singer and for managing the crowds.

His mother will also be looked after. Pattie Mallette will be receiving a wreath-shaped necklace decorated with diamonds and rubies and encrusted in 18k gold from fashion designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Bieber will also be getting his own gifts, like a personalized jackets, hoodies and more, just for him.

“The jacket is an amalgamation of Justin’s personal style, Indian music, and my vision of a cross-cultural fashion statement,” says designer Rohit Bal of the personalized cotton velvet biker jacket made just for the singer.

Bieber will receive Indian souvenirs alongside the personally designed clothes. Designers and artists like Varun Bahl, Anamika Khanna, Krishna Mehta, Amit Aggarwal, Manav Gangwani and Ustad Amjad Ali Khan have been crafting special gifts for the singer. Bahl has even made him traditional Indian instruments of symphony that are decorated with floral artworks and metallic golds.