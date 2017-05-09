B.C. election day 2017: Polls open across the province from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

B.C. voters will decide today which party will form the next provincial government.

It’s general voting day and the polls are open across the province from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Advance polling in the 2017 election has already broken a record — from April 28 to May 6, more than 614,000 British Columbians cast ballots. It is the largest number of advanced voters recorded since Elections B.C. began tracking the data in 1996.

More than 3.1 million people are eligible to vote in this provincial election.

READ MORE: B.C. Election 2017: The 6 ridings to watch on election night

Who can vote?

You need to meet three criteria to vote in the B.C. election:

Be 18 years of age or older

Be a Canadian citizen

Be a B.C. resident for the past six months

READ MORE: B.C. election 2017: a look at promises made by BC Liberals, BC NDP and BC Green parties

What ID do I need?

You have a few options for identifying yourself at a voting station.

The first is to present any of the following ID:

B.C. driver’s licence

B.C. Services Card with a photo

B.C. identification card

Any other card that’s been issued by the government of B.C. or Canada that shows your name, your photo and your address

A Certificate of Indian Status

The second is to present any two pieces of ID or documents that display your name, like the following:

B.C. CareCard

Birth certificate

Passport

Old Age Security ID card

Property tax assessment

Canada Child Tax Benefit statement

Student card

Provincial “Where to Vote” card

Story continues below

Finally, you can also have someone vouch for you at a voting station.

You do need to register to vote. You can do that online, or you can call 1-800-661-8683 before going to a polling station.

However, if you’re not registered and you’re eligible to vote, you can register at any voting place before you vote.

Where can I watch the results?

Global News has got you covered for the B.C. elections.

We will have extensive live coverage on TV, online, social media and radio in order to bring you the latest developments and up-to-the-minute results.

Global News will be airing an election special, starting at 7 p.m. on BC1 and CKNW, following the News Hour. The coverage continues throughout the night and will be broadcast on Global BC as well, starting at 8 p.m.

Beginning at 6 p.m. PT, the Decision BC broadcast will be live streamed on Globalnews.ca/bc, the Global BC Facebook page, as well as Periscope.

Full details can be found here.

— With files from Jesse Ferreras