B.C. election 2017: John Horgan re-elected in Langford Juan de Fuca riding

BC NDP leader John Horgan has been re-elected in the riding of Langford Juan de Fuca .

This was a safe NDP seat going into the B.C. election.

Redistricted from the Juan de Fuca riding, which was won in the past two elections by Horgan, who also won in 2005 in what was then called Malahat-Juan de Fuca.

In 2013, Horgan won this riding handily, 53 per cent to 30 per cent, by a margin of more than 5,000 votes.

In 2009, Horgan won this riding for the NDP again, defeating BC Liberal Cathy Basskin by nearly 2,000 votes.

LIVE: Election coverage

Known as Malahat-Juan de Fuca when it was created before the 1991 election, the riding comprises the towns of Port Renfrew, Sooke, Langford, and the Highlands. It has gone to the NDP in four of its five elections. The Langford suburbs often support the Liberals, while Sooke and Metchosin are more likely to vote for the NDP.