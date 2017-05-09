View full results

B.C. election 2017: Christy Clark re-elected in riding of Kelowna-West

By Online News Producer  Global News
BC Liberal leader Christy Clark has been re-elected in the riding of Kelowna-West.

In the 2013 by-election, Clark beat her NDP challenger by a huge margin (62 per cent to 30 per cent) after Ben Stewart, who won in the 2013 election, stepped aside so the premier could run.

Stewart won this riding for the Liberals in 2009, defeating NDP candidate Tish Lakes by nearly 5,000 votes.

Created for the 2001 election as Westside-Okanagan, this riding encompasses downtown Kelowna and the surrounding area, along with the adjacent municipality of Westside. It also spans northward to get the homes on the west side of Okanagan Lake. The riding has never voted for an NDP candidate, although areas in Kelowna proper have supported the NDP in the past.

