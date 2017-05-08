The White House downplays talk of trade war with Canada

The White House is downplaying talk of a trade war with Canada, with President Donald Trump’s spokesman brushing off the notion when asked about it.

Sean Spicer says he doesn’t see that happening.

He says regular trade remedy procedures are simply doing their job.

The U.S. has slapped tariffs as high as 24 per cent on Canadian lumber, as part of its long-standing view that Canadian logging companies get unfair subsidies.

The Canadian government is now considering retaliation in two areas: one is a possible ban on exports of U.S. coal from B.C., and the other is a study of potential duties against products from Oregon.