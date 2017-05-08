No charges in death of New Brunswick cyclist Ellen Watters: RCMP

The RCMP has confirmed no charges will be laid in the death of New Brunswick cyclist Ellen Watters.

READ MORE: ‘Ellen’s Law’ introduced in NB legislature to improve cyclist safety

Sgt. Jim MacPherson said the force had concluded its investigation into the death of Watters, 28, who died days after she was hit by a vehicle on Dec. 23 while training in the province.

“It’s determined that there is not sufficient evidence to support any charges,” MacPherson said.

“This decision was made in consultation with the Crown prosecutors who concurred charges were not warranted in this case.”

MacPherson declined to comment further on the case.

Watters was badly injured in the crash before Christmas while training outside Sussex, N.B. Her death was announced less than a week later on Dec. 28.

WATCH: Cyclists in New Brunswick feel a little safer after “Ellen’s Law” passed in the legislature. It requires drivers to give bicycles a metre of clearance. The law was created after the death of Ellen Watters, who was hit by a car while training last December. Ross Lord has the story.

The announcement by the RCMP comes only a few days after “Ellen’s Law” was passed into law by the New Brunswick legislature. The new law means drivers must provide a one-metre buffer when passing cyclists. Similar laws are in place in Nova Scotia and Ontario.

The 28-year-old, originally from Apohaqui, N.B., had long been an advocate for road safety and talked about experiences cyclists have had with cars.

A professional cyclist, Watters had won the Tour of the Battenkill and Tour of Sommerville earlier in 2016 and took home bronze in the criterium at the Canadian Road Championships.

She had also signed on with the U.S.-based Colavita-Bianchi team and was to compete professionally in 2017, according to Cycling Canada.

READ MORE: New Brunswick cyclist Ellen Watters’ death leads to push for ‘Ellen’s Law’

Watters’ death gave further push for the law to be put into effect as cyclists in the province urged politicians to pass a law to help increase safety for cyclists.

The law was introduced in the New Brunswick legislature in February and was passed on Friday.