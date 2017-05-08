Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Monday, May 8

Happy Monday!

In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on May 8.



Pride Toronto welcomes police to celebrate as long as they do not march in a way that identifies them as officers

This has prompted Councillor John Campbell to present a motion to defund the Pride Parade, unless they reverse this decision. Meanwhile, Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam, of Ward 27 Toronto Centre-Rosedale, gives her own perspective on it.

YOUR THOUGHTS: Should taxpayers be funding a parade that doesn’t include the police? Will you not be going to the Pride Parade because of this?

Liberals to focus on mandatory minimum sentences this spring

Joseph Neuberger, Toronto Criminal Lawyer at Neuberger & Partners LLP, joined the show to discuss.



Emmanuel Macron wins French presidential election

… and what it means for Canada! Christian Leuprecht, Professor of Political Science at the Royal Military College of Canada and Senior Fellow at the Macdonald Laurier Institute, discusses.

View link »

Grant Sabatier, Founder of Millennial Money, joined the show to tell his story and give some tips. View link »



That’s a wrap! Listen and join in on the conversation every Monday to Friday from 12 to 2 p.m., on the Tasha Kheiriddin Show.