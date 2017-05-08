Woman finds hilarious way to announce pregnancy – with help of local cops

In this day of promposals and elaborate engagement schemes, it comes as no surprise that wives are hatching intricate ways to announce their pregnancy to their husbands. Or at least that was the case with one Hurst, Texas, woman who enlisted the help of local police to prank her husband.

Nikki Rock was riding in the car with her husband, Jarred Wright, and she arranged for local police to pull them over under the guise of a quizzical suspicion.

In a YouTube video that has gone viral (it has also been featured in Yahoo! Beauty and the Daily Mail), a Hurst police officer, who is familiar to the couple, can be seen approaching the car window, greeting Wright, and then accusing him of driving with a child in the car but no car seat.

“The reason I stopped you is because you have a child in the car with no child seat,” the officer says to Wright.

To which Wright understandably responds, “I don’t have a child in the car.”

After a little more banter, the cop tells Wright to look at his wife who is holding up a positive pregnancy test. (Hence the “child in the car.”) He is then handed a gift bag containing a teddy bear with a note that states the child is due on Wright’s birthday.

But there’s another layer of sentiment to Wright’s story. A veteran of the U.S. Army who served in Afghanistan from 2013 to 2014, Wright suffers from PTSD, anxiety and depression. On a GoFundMe page, he says he’s been hospitalized twice in the last six months and has gone to the emergency room numerous times for anxiety and panic attacks.

He says the officer in the video was on the scene for a “very traumatic panic episode in November 2016,” and he says he’s “become a great advocate for my family and I.”

The crowd funding page has been set up to help cover the costs of his hospital visits and subsequent employment absences, which he says have placed financial hardship on his family and have been taking a toll on his marriage. He has been petitioning Veteran Affairs for an increase in his disability rating, but describes it as “a roller coaster of denials for years.”

While he says he has a support program available to him, he has difficulty maintaining it due to his work hours and family life.

“I would like to focus my time on gaining control of my combat-related PTSD, GAD [general anxiety disorder], and MDD [major depression disorder] so that I can be better for our baby,” he writes.

So far, the couple has reached $1,030 of their $2,000 goal.

