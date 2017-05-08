Black Lives Matter Toronto outdoor photo exhibit vandalized

An outdoor photography exhibit depicting key figures of the Toronto chapter of Black Lives Matter was vandalized over the weekend.

The poster-sized images taken by local artist Jalani Morgan and located on John Street next to Metro Hall is part of the Scotiabank Contact Photography Festival titled The Sum of All Parts.

Three of the posters were slashed at the bottom leaving a gash mark about a metre in length.

Toronto police said they are investigating the incident which was discovered early Sunday morning.

Authorities are hoping surveillance footage in the area might help identify the person responsible.

Morgan posted images of the vandalized posters on his Instagram page as well as a video of him repairing the damage with red thread.

The public installation was erected on April 30 and remains in place until May 31.