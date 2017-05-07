Hundreds run in Saskatoon to support Project Lifesaver

Hundreds of people took part in the Saskatoon Police Service half-marathon to support Project Lifesaver.

Over 400 runners and walkers raised nearly $10,000 for the project, and officers taking part wore their full uniforms, adding 50 pounds to their run.

Project Lifesaver is a partnership between the police force and Saskatoon Search and Rescue (SSAR).

It will provide tracking bracelets to individuals with Alzheimer’s, autism, and other kinds of cognitive impairment.

SSAR said nearly one-third of the searches they have been involved in since 2014 have involved people with Alzheimer’s, autism or dementia.

Families can register a loved one and receive a radio-transmitting bracelet.

“Those bracelets are going to help find some people who go missing and wandering very soon,” Saskatoon police sergeant and race director Wade Bourassa said.

According to Project Lifesaver International, recovery times average 30 minutes with the bracelet, 95 per cent less time than standard operations.