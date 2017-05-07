BC Election 2017

B.C. election: Party leaders make last-ditch efforts to secure votes in campaign’s final days

B.C. Liberal Leader Christy Clark makes a campaign stop in Surrey, B.C., Sunday, May 7, 2017. The British Columbia election will be held on Tuesday.

SURREY, B.C. – British Columbia’s election campaign is in its final days and the party leaders are sticking to their platform points while out on the trail.

B.C. Liberal Leader Christy Clark was at a construction company in Surrey this morning, emphasizing her party’s plan to create jobs and grow the economy.

New Democrat Leader John Horgan is also campaigning in the Lower Mainland today, speaking about his party’s commitment to make life more affordable for British Columbians.

Voting day is Tuesday, and the parties are making last-ditch efforts to secure votes, including aggressive campaign ads.

The NDP took out a full-page ad in a Victoria newspaper this weekend that warned people who might want to vote for the Green party that they would actually be voting for the Liberals.

Clark says both the NDP and Greens would raise taxes, and people should vote for the party that they think best represents their interests.

Report an error
