May 7, 2017 11:47 am

Meghan Markle attends polo match featuring Prince Harry

By Staff The Associated Press

Meghan Markle watches Prince Harry during the presentations at the Audi polo Challenge.

DAVID HARTLEY/REX/Shutterstock
American actress Meghan Markle‘s attendance at a celebrity polo match in which Prince Harry played is increasing British press speculation about their relationship.

Photographs from Saturday’s match show Markle on the sidelines, but the appearance is being hailed as her first public event with Harry.

The Sunday Telegraph published a grainy shot of Markle under the headline “It’s Getting Serious: Meghan’s High-Society Debut.” The Sunday Mirror said “Meghan Makes her Markle at Harry Polo.”

In this Saturday, May 6, 2017 photo, Britain\’s Prince Harry takes part in the annual Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park polo club in Ascot, England.

Steve Parsons/PA via AP

Prince Harry’s office at Kensington Palace did not comment on the images.

The palace said in a statement issued Saturday that Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, have taken part in polo fixtures since 2007 to raise money for charity, bringing in 10 million pounds ($12 million) to date.

WATCH: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry In Jamaica

 

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Royals

