Jasper-area highways still impacted by avalanche, rockslide
Parks Canada said Highway 16 west of Jasper had reopened Saturday afternoon, albeit only partially, after it was closed overnight due to a rockslide.
Officials said the highway had reopened to “single-lane alternating traffic until further notice” as of 12:15 p.m.
However, the Icefields Parkway remained closed between Lake Louise and the Saskatchewan River Crossing junction,” according to Alberta Transportation’s 511 Alberta Twitter account.
The Saskatchewan River Crossing junction, also known as Highway 93, was shut down in that area on Thursday afternoon in connection with a Parks Canada avalanche control operation. The RCMP said no one was injured in the slide.
READ MORE: Avalanche shuts down Icefields Parkway north of Lake Louise
Parks Canada and the military run avalanche control programs throughout the Canadian Rocky Mountains.
For the most up-to-date road information, click here.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.