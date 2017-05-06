Jasper-area highways still impacted by avalanche, rockslide

Parks Canada said Highway 16 west of Jasper had reopened Saturday afternoon, albeit only partially, after it was closed overnight due to a rockslide.

Officials said the highway had reopened to “single-lane alternating traffic until further notice” as of 12:15 p.m.

#Hwy16 west of #Jasper re-opening at 12:15 pm MT. Single-lane alternating traffic until further notice. Check https://t.co/UxJEcv49l1 — Jasper National Park (@JasperNP) May 6, 2017

However, the Icefields Parkway remained closed between Lake Louise and the Saskatchewan River Crossing junction,” according to Alberta Transportation’s 511 Alberta Twitter account.

Update:Hwy93 remains closed, from Lake Louise to Jct Hwy11 Saskatchewan River Crossing due to avalanche (2:35pm) #ABRoads #BanffNP #JasperNP pic.twitter.com/GullT7P8Eh — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) May 6, 2017

The Saskatchewan River Crossing junction, also known as Highway 93, was shut down in that area on Thursday afternoon in connection with a Parks Canada avalanche control operation. The RCMP said no one was injured in the slide.

Parks Canada and the military run avalanche control programs throughout the Canadian Rocky Mountains.

