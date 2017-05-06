Saskatchewan tells Trudeau Liberals not a chance

Federal Minister of the Environment Catherine McKenna suggested Saskatchewan will embrace (hug) the Trudeau carbon tax. The national tax Trudeau has refused to conduct an economic impact study for. It didn’t take long for Saskatchewan’s Minister of the Environment Scott Moe to fire back the province will be seeing the federal government in court before that happens. Remember, Manitoba has also not signed on to Trudeau’s carbon tax and B.C. Premier Clark was ready to follow suit before eventually being persuaded. Minister Moe will be joining us on today’s show.

France tomorrow decides who its next president will be. Mainstream media, national polls and an ‘interfering in a foreign election’ video from Barack Obama supporting EU favouring Emmanuel Macron over the National Front’s Marine Le Pen all suggest Le Pen will go down to a crashing defeat. Clearly the globalists are terrified of a Le Pen victory, to be followed by the British people endorsing Brexit in their national election in weeks. That Germany will vote in August with its Chancellor Angela Merkel at least vulnerable is another much fretted over election.





Dr. Christian Leuprecht, political science professor at Queen’s University and the Royal Military College and international expert on terrorism will join us to assess what is most likely to happen in France, the U.K. and Germany.

I almost lost one of my dogs to a sudden and nasty illness this week. He was deemed in need of urgent care by my veterinarian and placed in a veterinary care hospital. Over 72 hours the little guy’s care and return to better health (48 hours of IV fluid/antibiotics) has improved his outlook, but one vet told me it was “touch and go” several times. Then the bill arrived. Almost $3000 (animal hospital and my family vet fees combined). A friend who’d been inquiring about how things were going immediately sent an email critical that I would pay “that kind of money” (for an animal). My reply was succinct. I’m glad I could afford the bill and when I brought the little guy in I didn’t ask “how much is this going to cost?” A friendship has just been placed on hold. We’ll talk about this on the show today.

For the first time in Canada’s history seniors outnumber children according to Statscan. The reason is simple. I’ll share my thoughts and imagine there will be plenty of people who will challenge what I have to say.

Catherine Swift, Linda Leatherdale and Michelle Simson will be with us for Beauties and the Beast and their politically incorrect but honest views of issues like the Harjit Sajjan non truth-telling incident being swept under the proverbial rug by Justin Trudeau. Hillary Clinton is back in front of cameras blaming everyone she can think of (except herself) for losing the election to Donald Trump. David Axelrod, former senior advisor to Barack Obama essentially told Mrs. Clinton to ‘stop complaining. You lost the election.’ Toronto’s real estate market is cooling and the Beauties will share their views on why seniors outnumber children in Canada. And more.

And tomorrow we’ll speak with an Australian member of parliament about why that country dumped its national carbon tax …and what would happen to an Australian PM who decided to answer parliamentary questions just one day per week.

Roy