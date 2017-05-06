OPP investigating drowning of 43-year-old man in Arva

Middlesex OPP officers are investigating the drowning of a 43-year-old Middlesex Centre man Friday in Arva.

OPP, Middlesex-London EMS, and North Middlesex Fire were called to the scene north of Medway Road around 5:25 p.m. for a report of a male without vital signs.

Details remain limited, but the investigation has revealed the lone male had been operating a jet ski in the Arva pond area north of Medway at the time.

Fire crews and paramedics at the scene attempted to revive the deceased, and Victim Services of Middlesex-London assisted people involved in the incident, police said in a media release Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Steven Matthews, 43, of Middlesex Centre.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a post-mortem is scheduled for Saturday.

“The OPP are strongly reminding the public to keep away from waterways at this time,” police said. “The waters are still very cold, random debris is more likely, and water levels are at a high level due to the recent rains.”