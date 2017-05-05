Manitoba RCMP officer arrested after IIU investigation

An RCMP officer was arrested after an investigation by Manitoba’s police watchdog into reports of an assault at Oxford House First Nation.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) started looking into the incident in February after being informed by RCMP of reports of assault by an officer. The assault was said to have happened while a man was in custody.

According to an IIU news release, a 30-year-old man was taken into custody at the local RCMP detachment on Feb. 16, 2017. The alleged assault happened later that day.

As a result of the investigation, a constable with the RCMP was arrested Friday on a charge of assault causing bodily harm. He was released on a promise to appear at provincial court in Thompson in June.