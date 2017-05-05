Kamloops rescue crews searching for B.C. firefighter missing near fast-moving waters

Rescue crews in Kamloops are searching for a fire chief that is missing after going out to check fast-moving creeks early Friday morning.

Cache Creek Fire Chief Clayton Cassidy went to check the water around 3 a.m. but has not been seen since, according to Asst. Chief Tom Moe.

Cassidy says dozens of people are involved in the search including Kamloops Search and Rescue.

Cache Creek is roughly 350 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.

