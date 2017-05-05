Pamela Anderson pens new ‘love’ poem for Julian Assange

Pamela Anderson has been writing poetry for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for months now, posting a new one on Thursday titled “A ‘Romantic Life'” to her personal blog.

Above the latest poem is a sensuous black-and-white photo of the pair.

In a snippet of the poem, the 49-year-old describes herself as a sexual assault victim, and addresses Assange’s current state of political asylum. Bizarre bedfellows, to be sure.

As a victim of sexual assault

I have authority to speak

on the matter. Not as Julian’s ‘romantic interest’

but as someone with experience

and perspective – and seeing – the injustice of people

turning a serious political struggle

into a discussion

on male privilege. I don’t think Wikileaks is sexist,

I think it is intellectually elitist. And,

I have to say it a lot of this

‘feminist’ discussion is intellectually retarded.

The couple has been coy about their status, not confirming that they’re in a relationship, but spending a lot of time in each other’s company. (Anderson writes in the poem, above, that she’s his “romantic interest,” but she leaves it in quotes, indicating it’s not necessarily true.)

Anderson has written and posted numerous poems to her personal blog, and almost all of them tackle similar themes: Feminism, privacy, fair trial, general politics, WikiLeaks and Assange himself.

The actor and activist has garnered media attention for her relationship with the controversial 45-year-old. In recent months, she’s been seen and photographed visiting him at the Embassy of Ecuador in London, where he has lived under diplomatic asylum since 2012.

While she does not directly confirm or deny rumours about their relationship, she told ET Canada that “He’s such a kind, gentle person… this is what his mission is and what he wants to do, and he’s doing it for all of us citizens.”

“Julian Assange is the most intelligent, interesting, and informed man in existence,” she wrote on her site. “He has tremendous strength and stamina — though vulnerable. Hard to imagine him that way – as capable as he is.”

After calling him a “hero,” she continued: “Mr Assange and I, have become very dear friends over time. That’s all I’m really comfortable saying… of course this is not an ideal situation – it’s not indicative of any rational relationship. I wouldn’t know what that is anyway. Faith has been lost in modern romance.”

For his part, Assange has not been vocal about his relationship, whatever its status may be, with Anderson.

In a poem snippet from April 24, Anderson seems to be commenting on a lot of things, including war, border walls and love.

where Britain gets to call out other countries for defying UN findings- but blow them off when they are against the UK. I can’t help but think romantically. That is where my compass lays. In love and compassion. To apply common sense relationship advice might be the key. We must not forget how to make love… But, war. No more war! And no walls! (around countries or embassies). I will stay relentlessly engaged.

Assange is claiming asylum in order to avoid facing extradition to Sweden over a long-refuted rape allegation. Assange has said he also fears being sent to the U.S. to face espionage charges in relation to WikiLeaks.

— With files from ET Canada