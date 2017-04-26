Pamela Anderson on her relationship with Julian Assange: ‘He’s such a kind, gentle person’

Pamela Anderson continues to sidestep rumours regarding her relationship with Julian Assange.

The actress and activist, 49, has garnered media attention for her relationship with the controversial WikiLeaks founder, 45. In recent months, she’s been photographed visiting him at the Embassy of Ecuador in London, where he has lived under diplomatic asylum since 2012.

“I just support him,” she tells ET Canada’s Erin Cebula at an Earth Day event in Vancouver. “I believe in his message, and he’s trying to free the world by educating it.”

While she does not directly confirm or deny rumours about their relationship, she adds, “He’s such a kind, gentle person… this is what his mission is and what he wants to do, and he’s doing it for all of us citizens.”

The former Baywatch star also shared a lengthy poem about Assange on her website Monday, discussing their “special relationship.”

And she also voiced her displeasure with what she calls U.S. President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s “dysfunctional and unequal” relationship. But Anderson vows “to help them to improve it, and make it work. And, bring sexy back.”

“It is a romantic struggle,” she wrote. “Things that the USA and UK bring to the relationship are bad secrecy laws. Keeping Julian illegally detained. Hating transparency and bombing countries.”

For more on Anderson and Assange, including Anderson’s thoughts on his ongoing sexual assault investigation in Sweden, watch the video below.